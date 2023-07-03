ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts Department of Transportation Gina Fiandaca was in South Attleboro Monday to tour the closed commuter rail station.

The re-opening of the station was one of many commitments made by Gov. Maura Healey after she took office in 2023. Fiandaca declined to comment on the administration’s plans for the station’s future.

Demolition of the current platform has been stalled due to a review and approval process by Amtrak, but Massachusetts Rep. Jim Hawkins, who has championed reopening the station, said there are a lot of benefits to the platform.

“It used to be the busiest station on the Providence line before COVID,” he said. “It used to be the parking lot was full by 7-7:30 in the morning. So the potential for ridership is huge here.”

Once demolition is allowed to begin, it will take two to four weeks to compete. It’s expected to be finished by the fall.