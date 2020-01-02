Live Now
Work continues to repair Fall River street after main break

SE Mass

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Construction crews are back on Locust Street in Fall River after a water main burst early New Year’s Day.

The break happened near the intersection of Rock Street and caused a number of sinkholes to open up.

The roadway remains closed in the area and motorists are being diverted. Anyone heading to the area will want to take notice of the closure and give themselves some extra time.

At the time of the break, the city’s water board said about 45 houses were without water for several hours on New Year’s Day, but service was restored.

Fall River Water Board President Bob Pearson said an aging infrastructure is to blame, with the pipe affected dating back to the early 1900s.

The city’s engineering department tells Eyewitness News it hopes to have Locust Street re-open by the end of the week, though it could take longer.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

