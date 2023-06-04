WORCESTER, Mass. (WPRI) — Sunday marks two years since the death Worcester police officer Enmanuel “Manny” Familia, who drowned while trying to save a teenager.

On June 4th, 2021, Familia was one of five officers to jump into a pond at Green Hill Park to try to save three teenagers who were struggling to stay afloat.

Two of the teenagers were rescued, but neither Familia nor the third teen survived.

The Worcester Police Department said Sunday that they “remember Officer Manny Familia’s sacrifice and honor his memory today and every day.”