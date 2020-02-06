Worcester city manager proposes fire department review to prevent future tragedies

WORCESTER, Mass. (WPRI) — The city of Worcester knows all too well that fighting fires is a dangerous profession.

Most recently, in November 2019, Worcester Fire Lt. Jason Menard lost his life battling a fire. Eight others have died in the line of duty since 1999.

Worcester firefighters respond to 30,000 calls a year and city manager Ed Augustus has now called for a complete review of the fire department in hopes to prevent future tragedies.

Augustus says the town will be looking at equipment, training and staffing levels.

Worcester Firefighters Union President Michael Papagni said along with the obvious challenges in fighting a fire, the city’s geography is difficult. There are a variety of structures — old and new — and the size of the department has shrunk in the past couple of decades.

“Doing this study alone is a start,” Papagni said. “But implementing true change is what will make our firefighters safer.”

The proposed review would cost an estimated $100,000 of taxpayer money.

If the review is approved by a city council subcommittee it could be implemented by the end of the year.