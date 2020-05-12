Woonsocket man arrested in Franklin drug bust

FRANKLIN, Mass. (WPRI) — A Woonsocket man was arrested Tuesday morning in connection with a drug bust in Franklin, which resulted in police taking thousands of dollars worth of fentanyl off the streets.

Police executed a search warrant at a home on Brookview Road around 8 a.m. after a months-long investigation into a narcotics operation.

One of the suspects – Alan Pennington, 32, of Franklin – attempted to escape in his vehicle, but ended up hitting several police cruisers before crashing into another vehicle parked along the street. During his attempted escape, police said Pennington nearly hit five officers with his car.

Courtesy: Franklin Police

Police found $15,000 worth of fentanyl inside the home. He is facing a slew of charges, including drug trafficking, possession with intent to distribute, failure to stop for police, eight counts of malicious destruction of property and five counts of assault and battery on a police officer.

In addition, Shane Clinton, of Woonsocket, was also arrested and charged with unlicensed operation and conspiracy.

Pennington, after being taken into custody, was charged with drug trafficking, possess with intent to distribute, conspiracy, operating to endanger, failing to stop for police, eight counts of malicious destruction of property, five counts of assault and battery on a police officer and five accounts of assault and battery with a vehicle.

Both men are being held pending their arraignments at Wrentham District Court.