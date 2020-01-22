Woman’s body found frozen outside Attleboro apartment building

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Paul Morrissey was on his way to take the trash out Tuesday night when he made a horrifying discovery.

“I saw a sneaker, and I went around the corner and there was a body there,” Morrissey recalled. “I touched her and she was frozen solid.”

Morrissey ran back inside his Mary Street apartment and immediately dialed 911.

Eyewitness News was there as medical examiners carried the woman’s body away.

Paul Morrissey discovered the body of a woman frozen to death outside of his Attleboro home, one street over from where police say Janesssa Isaacs went missing Monday. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/Q4xXCItFE3 — Rob Nesbitt (@RobNesbittNews) January 22, 2020

The body was found just blocks away from where an Attleboro woman was reported missing Tuesday morning.

Janessa Isaacs, 44, was last seen leaving her 13th Street apartment Monday afternoon.

Police would not confirm whether the body Morrissey found is Isaacs, but nearly an hour after it was discovered, the Attleboro Police Department posted on Twitter saying Isaacs is “not considered missing at this time.”

Morrissey said the woman may have been outside his building as early as Monday morning. That’s when he said he heard a strange noise as he was walking out the door on his way to work.

“I was standing on the porch and I heard this snoring. I didn’t think anything of it,” Morrissey said. “I thought maybe it was just an animal or something.”

Morrissey said he now wishes he had walked around the corner to check.

“I just feel bad for her family,” Morrissey said.

The woman’s identity has not been released. Police told Morrissey there was a purse with the woman’s body, but it did not contain any identification.