ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A woman was sentenced to prison Wednesday for stabbing another woman to death nearly two years ago.

Kayla Cantu, 22, admitted to fatally stabbing 28-year-old Kimberly Duphily in September 2020, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Cantu was initially indicted on a murder charge, but that was lowered to manslaughter before she pleaded guilty, the DA’s office said.

She was sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison followed by three years of probation.

Prosecutors said the stabbing stemmed from a fight over stolen money and drugs at an apartment on Leroy Street.

Cantu ran off and encountered a police officer working detail on Bicknell Street, whom she told she had been stabbed, according to prosecutors.

When first responders arrived at the apartment, they found Duphily’s husband and others rendering aid to Duphily, who had been stabbed twice. She was rushed to Sturdy Memorial Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Duphily’s husband was also rushed to the hospital.

Cantu did suffer knife wounds to her hands that required stitches, prosecutors said, but he told the court that was likely due to the knife slipping in her hand.