Woman suffers serious burns in New Bedford apartment fire

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — An elderly woman was left seriously burned after her apartment in New Bedford caught fire Tuesday evening.

New Bedford District Fire Chief Gary Raposa tells Eyewitness News the woman, 84, had to be rescued from her third-floor apartment on Coffin Avenue.

Raposa said the woman was conscious and alert while she was being rescued, though she did suffer serious burns.

The woman allegedly told firefighters she had left some items on top of a space heater prior to the fire breaking out, Raposa said.

The fire caused damage throughout the entire building. Raposa said the other two apartments in the building were vacant and the woman was the only person living there at the time.

