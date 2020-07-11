Woman struck and killed on Rt. 25 in Wareham

WAREHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — A 58-year-old Sandwich woman was killed Friday night after she was struck by a car on Route 25 eastbound in Wareham.

Massachusetts State Police responded to reports of a pedestrian struck in the area of Exit 2 around 9 p.m.

Troopers located the victim, who state police say had been struck by a 2013 Toyota Prius. The operator, a 36-year-old Pocasset woman remained on the scene, according to state police.

The victim was transported to Toby Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her name has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation. No charges have been filed.