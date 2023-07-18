REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a woman was stabbed in the ear in Rehoboth Tuesday evening.

Rehoboth Deputy Police Chief Brian Ramos tells 12 News officers responded to Smith Street after a woman called 911 and told the dispatcher she had been stabbed.

The officers arrived to find the 29-year-old victim bleeding from a stab wound to her ear. The victim claimed she was attacked by another woman after the two started fighting in her car, according to Ramos.

Ramos said the victim told officers she was driving when the woman, who was one of her passengers, began arguing with her.

The victim pulled over and the argument continued outside, which is when the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed her, according to Ramos.

The suspect, as well as two men who were also in the car at the time, took off running toward Attleboro. Officers searched the neighborhood but were unable to find them.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.