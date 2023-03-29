ACUSHNET, Mass. (WPRI) — Police made an arrest overnight after a woman was stabbed twice in the neck in Acushnet.

The 58-year-old victim called police just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday and said she was stabbed by a man she knew, who ran off into the woods.

The woman was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital where she’s currently in stable condition, according to police.

Officers tracked down the suspect about 40 minutes later and took him into custody without incident. His name has not been released, but police said he’s being charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery on a household/family member.

Several agencies assisted with the search, including Mattapoisett Police, Massachusetts State Police, and the Bristol and Plymouth county sheriff’s offices.