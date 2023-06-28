FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — It was early Wednesday morning when Stefanie Cabral was driving across the Braga Bridge in a torrential downpour.

Donna Narciso, Cabral’s mother, tells 12 News she pulled over as soon as she noticed a driver had crashed into a Jersey barrier.

“The airbag had deployed, and nobody was stopping to help,” Narciso said. “I would’ve called 911 and kept going, but she said, ‘Mom, nobody was helping him.’ She felt bad.”

The 29-year-old Westport resident hopped out of her car and checked to make sure the driver was OK. Narciso said her daughter dialed 911 while the driver, identified by Massachusetts State Police as a 62-year-old Acushnet man, called his wife.

“He was just covered in coffee at the time, and they were just … waiting for the cops to come,” Narciso said. “Then they saw this truck coming towards them. They tried to get out of the way, but it was too late.”

The truck, she said, crashed into one of their cars which then hit both Cabral and the driver she had stopped to help.

Both were rushed to Rhode Island Hospital with significant injuries, according to police. The driver of the truck, identified by police as a 30-year-old New Bedford man, suffered minor injuries.

Narciso was stunned when she first learned her daughter had been involved in a crash.

“I was totally freaking out,” she recalled. “I didn’t know if she was alive.”

Cabral suffered multiple injuries in the incident including a broken arm, broken hip and broken ribs. She is expected to make a full recovery, as is the man she stopped to help.

Narciso tells 12 News she’s not surprised her daughter risked her safety for someone else.

“We asked her, knowing what she knows now, what she’s going through, would she do it again?” Narciso explained. “She said, ‘Absolutely.’ That’s just who she is.”

The driver that hit Cabral was issued a criminal summons for motor vehicle-related offenses.