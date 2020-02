ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are investigating what caused a car to veer off I-95 Monday morning and crash into the woods, sending a woman to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash took place around 8:45 a.m. in the area of Exit 2 in Attleboro, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The driver, a 31-year-old Waltham woman, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment.

Police said the scene was cleared a little after 10 a.m.