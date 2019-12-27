Woman seriously injured, dog killed in Raynham crash

RAYNHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — A Raynham woman was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after she was hit by a car while walking her dog Wednesday evening.

Police Chief James Donovan said the crash occurred just before 5 p.m. at the intersection of North Main and White Streets.

Donovan said the woman, who’s in her 50s, was walking in a crosswalk with her dog when she was hit by an oncoming sedan.

The woman was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries. Donovan said her dog was killed in the crash.

The driver of the sedan is cooperating with police at this time. It’s unclear if any charges will be filed.