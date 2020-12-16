Woman sentenced to prison for fatal New Bedford car crash

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — A 23-year-old Massachusetts woman has been sentenced to 14 to 16 years in state prison after causing a fatal crash and fleeing the scene last year.

Prosecutors said Wednesday that Jennaya Elsa Bennett-Werra, of South Easton, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and other charges in Fall River Superior Court on Friday.

Bennett-Werra also admitted to violating her probation and parole on a 2016 attempted robbery conviction because of the new offenses.

Prosecutors said Bennett-Werra had been speeding in a 30 mile per hour zone on Mar. 27, 2019, when she failed to stop at a stop sign and struck another vehicle.

