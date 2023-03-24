FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River woman will spend the rest of her life behind bars for her role in the death of her boyfriend’s 14-year-old autistic son.

Jaclyn Coleman pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder and other charges in the October 2020 death of David Almond.

His father, John Almond, pleaded guilty earlier this month and was sentenced to life in prison.

An officer who responded to the family’s Green Street apartment found the emaciated teenager unresponsive and covered in his own vomit, according to authorities.

The officer said six people, including David and his twin brother Michael, lived in the one-bedroom apartment, which was in abhorrent condition.

Officers found more than 1,000 bags of fentanyl and heroin inside the apartment, police said. It was later determined that both David and Michael had fentanyl in their systems.

Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said David and his brother, who was also diagnosed with autism, were subjected to “inhumane neglect” at the hands of both Coleman and their father. The couple took custody of the teenagers just months before David’s death, according to prosecutors.

“These children depended on the care and comfort of their father and his girlfriend,” Quinn said. “They were deprived of that and treated inhumanely.”

Prior to moving in with the couple, prosecutors said both David and Michael were in perfect health. The brothers were described as being “happy and thriving” at a school for children with disabilities.

Coleman was sentenced to life in prison. Quinn said he’s pleased that Coleman is taking responsibility for her role in David’s death.

The Massachusetts Office of the Child Advocate released a scathing report soon after David’s death, which concluded it was the result of a “multi-system failure exacerbated by the pandemic.”