FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a Mansfield woman was killed in a fiery crash Tuesday evening.

Troopers rushed to I-495 South in Foxboro, just before the I-95 interchange, around 5:15 p.m. following reports of a serious crash, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The 24-year-old woman, who police said was driving one of the vehicles, was rushed to the hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The other driver involved, identified by police as a 30-year-old Easton man, was seriously injured.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation at this time.

Troopers were forced to shut down all lanes on I-495 South for several hours until the vehicles were towed away, though traffic was still allowed to pass through via the breakdown lane. The highway reopened around 9:30 p.m.