NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A woman has died following a multi-car crash in New Bedford on Friday evening.

According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, around 5 p.m., 28-year-old Julia Luiz was driving a Toyota Camry on Rt. 140 South, when it became disabled in the left lane between exits 3 and 4.

Luiz was standing outside of the car on the highway, when a 63-year-old man driving on the road struck her vehicle.

Moments later, a 58-year-old man also struck her car.

Massachusetts State Police said there were a total of five vehicles involved in the accident.

Luiz was killed as a result of the multiple crashes.

The DA’s office said the investigation is still ongoing and that no criminal charges have been filed.

None of the other drivers were seriously inquired.