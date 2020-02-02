1  of  2
Woman killed after crash on I-95 in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police are investigating a fatal car crash that happened in Mansfield early Sunday morning.

Around 4:45 a.m., troopers, along with the Mansfield and Attleboro Fire Departments, responded to the Mansfield rest area for a report of a one car crash.

When crews arrived, they found a vehicle that had crashed into a guardrail. The driver, a 34-year-old Norton woman, was suffering from serious injuries.

She was rushed to Sturdy Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and the woman was the only person in the car.

The crash is still under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police along with the Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section, Crime Scene Services Section, and the Bristol County State Police Detective Unit.

