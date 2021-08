ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a car slammed into a home in Attleboro on Tuesday.

The Attleboro Fire Department says a woman lost control of her car causing her to drive into a house on Woodbine Street around 5 p.m.

The car landed on the steps with the front end of the vehicle just inside the home.

Officials say the woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s unclear if anyone was home at the time of the crash.