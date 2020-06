FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A woman is in critical but stable condition at the hospital after she was hit by car Tuesday evening in Fall River, according to city police.

The woman, who was in a wheelchair, was struck around 6:45 p.m. on Brayton Avenue in the area of the Route 24 ramps, police said.

The driver was cited for negligent operation and failure to yield.

The incident remains under investigation.