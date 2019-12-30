Watch: Runaway truck crushes car at Taunton car wash

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A Middleborough teenager was fortunate to escape without injury after she was pinned inside a sedan that was crushed by a pickup truck at a Taunton car wash.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon at Prestige Car Wash on Cape Road. According to police, the owner of the pickup truck had improperly put the driver’s side mat back on the floor after vacuuming it, which caused the accelerator pedal to get stuck when he put the truck in reverse.

As a result, the truck went backward at a high rate of speed across the parking lot and into a bay where the sedan was being washed.

Story continues below gallery. (Photos: Taunton Police Department)

The owner of the sedan was able to get out of the way but the teenager was in the backseat when it was hit by the truck, according to police, and first responders had to use hydraulic tools to get her free. Both were taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation and found to be unhurt.

“Considering the significant damage to the vehicles involved, it is remarkable that no one was seriously injured in this incident,” Taunton Police Chief Edward Walsh said. “We are grateful that everyone is OK.”

“We commend the work of the officers and firefighters involved for acting so quickly to rescue the teenager who was trapped in the vehicle,” Fire Chief Timothy Bradshaw added.

Police have deemed the crash an accident and said the owner of the pickup truck will not be cited.

While the bay sustained heavy damage, officials said the rest of the car wash is currently open for business.