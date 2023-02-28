FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a woman was hit by a car in Fairhaven Tuesday evening.

The woman, who has not been identified, was hit near the Friendly Farm Convenience Store on Sconticut Neck Road.

Fairhaven Police Lt. Kevin Kobza tells 12 News the woman was transported to the hospital, though he did not specify the severity of her injuries.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

It’s unclear whether the driver will be facing any charges.