FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WPRI) — The woman who was hit by a car in Fairhaven last week has died, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.

The DA’s office said the victim, 81-year-old Carolyn Preece, succumbed to her injuries over the weekend at Saint Luke’s Hospital.

Preece was crossing Sconticut Neck Road last Tuesday when she was hit by an oncoming vehicle.

The driver, identified as a 67-year-old woman, has not been charged.

“The driver was not impaired by drugs or alcohol, did not have a cell phone on her, and remained on scene,” the DA’s office said.

Preece was not in a crosswalk and was wearing dark clothing when she was hit, according to the DA’s office.

The DA’s office said while the investigation is ongoing, “this appears to be a tragic accident.”