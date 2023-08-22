ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — An Attleboro woman will spend at least three years behind bars for selling fentanyl to a friend who had just gotten out of rehab, which caused her to die of an overdose.

Sydney Dahmani, 24, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of 22-year-old Shannon Mulligan. She was sentenced to serve three to five and a half years in state prison.

Prosecutors said Dahmani contacted Mulligan multiple times in early 2021 saying that she had fentanyl, all while knowing her friend was getting treatment for drug use.

Mulligan replied to Dahmani the day she was released from rehab on March 5. Later that day, she went to Dahmani’s home to get the drugs.

Just hours later, Mulligan died at her mother’s house in Norton, according to prosecutors. The official cause of her death was determined to be “acute fentanyl and cocaine intoxication.”

Investigators later found that Dahmani had sent incriminating text messages in the days after Mulligan’s death, saying that she “had a body on her hands.”

Later that year, police paid Dahmani a visit, hoping to search her phone. Police said they found cocaine, heroin and $3,000 cash inside the rental car she arrived in, as well as more cocaine inside her apartment. She later admitted to giving Mulligan fentanyl during an interview at the station, according to police.

Mulligan’s mother, father, and sister all shared impact statements, saying she was a mother and former honor roll student.

Her father, Eli Mulligan, is a police officer. He said he’s seen the effects of overdoses and how they can destroy a family, but nothing could prepare him for what happened to his daughter.

“As empathetic as I tried to be, not once did I come anywhere near understanding the loss they all had endured,” he said. “At least, not till I got the telephone call in the morning of March 6, 2021, hearing the words ‘She’s gone. She’s gone. Shannon is dead.'”

“Today, several years later, the pain I feel is just as sharp,” he went on. “Gripping and gut-wrenching as it was the morning of March 6 … This repetitive real-life, engraved vision of my daughter cuts deepest.”

“Yes, my sister ultimately made the decision to use the substance that night, but one cannot ignore the direct role that Sydney had in this,” Mulligan’s sister Lindsay wrote. “My sister was actively trying to get clean, but it’s extremely hard to do that when your so-called friend is dangling the very stuff you are addicted to in front of you, practically harassing you the entire time you are in treatment.”

“Three to five years will never be enough time to justify the lifetime of Sydney’s actions have caused us and the life that it cost,” she added. “I pray during her time behind bars, she can learn to take accountability for her actions and work towards doing some good.”