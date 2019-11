EASTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A Plymouth woman was found dead inside of an Easton home Wednesday evening, the Bristol County District Attorney’s office has confirmed.

The DA’s office said the 49-year-old woman’s body was found inside a home on Washington Street around 6:30 p.m. First responders reported she appeared to have died from a gunshot wound.

Her death is being considered suspicious at this time, according to the DA’s office. Her identity has not yet been released.