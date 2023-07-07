ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — An Attleboro woman died after she was pulled from a pool Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

Officers rushed to Twin Village Pool on South Main Street just before 5 p.m. for reports of an unresponsive woman who may have drowned.

The 67-year-old woman was taken out of the pool and brought to Sturdy Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her name has not been released.

It was later determined that the woman didn’t drown and instead suffered a cardiac event, according to police.

An investigation revealed the woman had been swimming for quite some time prior to being found unconscious in the water.

The woman’s death remains under investigation at this time.