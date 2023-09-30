NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A Providence woman will spend five years behind bars after she left an overdose victim to die in North Attleboro while also stealing his belongings, the Bristol County District Attorney’s office announced.

Elimy Velez, 31, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, larceny of a motor vehicle, and larceny over $250 of a person above the age of 60.

Back on November 24, 2021, Velez was caught shoplifting at the Walmart in Warwick around 6 p.m. A short time later, she told police they should check on a man whom she used fentanyl with earlier that day at a North Attleboro home.

Police responded to that home and found 61-year-old Dennis Heelen dead in his bed. An autopsy later revealed his cause of death was due to acute intoxication from alcohol, fentanyl, cocaine, and oxycodone.

Investigators determined that Velez knew that Heelen was unresponsive by the time she left Heelen’s home at 10 a.m. They also found that she had stolen his car, cell phone, and wallet, and had used his credit card.

“By providing the victim with a lethal combination of drugs, the defendant wantonly and recklessly caused his death,” District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said. “I am pleased the defendant has been held accountable for her conduct.”