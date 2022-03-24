NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Police have arrested a woman who investigators believe abandoned a puppy in North Attleboro earlier this month.

The investigation began when the chihuahua was spotted in a blue crate on the side of Draper Avenue by a person who was walking their own dog, according to the North Attleboro Police Department.

Police said the person who dumped Axel was arrested, coincidentally, on National Puppy Day.

Dominique Scott has been charged with one count of cruelty to animals.

Axel is “doing fantastic,” according to police, and is currently being cared for by the North Attleboro Animal Shelter. He’s spent the past several weeks hanging out with North Attleboro officers at various events, which have been chronicled on the department’s Facebook page.

Police said Axel will soon be up for adoption and more information will posted online at a later date.