FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are investigating two separate incidents that happened Monday night at a Fall River residence.

Officers were called to Home Street around 10:30 p.m. for a report of a fight. When they arrived, police said they were brought up to a second-floor apartment where they found a stabbing victim. He was treated for his injuries at St. Luke’s Hospital and has since been released.

Police then came across a woman outside who appeared to be intoxicated. As they tried to take her to a hospital, she allegedly assaulted a paramedic and bit an officer, according to police.

Irianis Suarez-Rivera was arrested and charged with assault, assault and battery, assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, breaking and entering, disturbing the peace, and disorderly conduct.

Police said both incidents remain under investigation.