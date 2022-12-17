FREETOWN, Mass. (WPRI) — Police said a woman is accused of attempted murder after she allegedly stabbed someone in the face, resulting in a 2-year-old girl going missing for several hours.

Angelleah Duarte, 25, is charged with attempted murder and assault by means of a dangerous weapon.

Freetown Police received a call just before 8:30 p.m. Friday and learned that Duarte had shown up at a neighbor’s door covered in blood. Preliminary information revealed that she had been involved in a stabbing.

Authorities went to a nearby home and found a 56-year-old victim suffering from a stab wound to the face. The victim told police Duarte had committed the crime and fled the scene with a 2-year-old child.

This triggered a search using K-9s and drones that lasted until just before 11:00 p.m. nearby residents were also alerted of the missing child.

The child was found in a wooded area and was transported to a nearby hospital due to rain and cold temperature exposure.

Duarte and the victim were also transported to the hospital for treatment. Upon release, Duarte was arrested. Her bail was set at $50,000 and her arraignment is scheduled for Monday.

No word on the stabbing victim’s condition at this time.