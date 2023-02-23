FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River woman is facing a new charge in connection with a deadly stabbing back in 2020.

Jessica Brophy, 30, was arrested Wednesday after she was indicted by a Bristol County grand jury on a charge of accessory after the fact, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office. She was also wanted for allegedly violating the terms of her probation.

Brophy is accused of helping Nathan Silva cover up the killing of 26-year-old Jorge Vieira. Prosecutors allege she disposed of the weapon that was used in the stabbing, hid bloody clothes and helped Silva evade capture.

Silva, 26, pleaded guilty last month to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to serve 13 to 16 years in prison.

Brophy was sentenced to three years of probation for obstruction of justice. Prosecutors say she violated the terms of her probation multiple times over the past two years by failing to meet with her probation officer, comply with substance abuse testing and complete court-ordered programs.

Brophy was first arraigned in Superior Court on the accessory charge and her bail was set at $5,000 cash, according to the DA’s office. She was then brought to District Court for the probation violation and was ordered held without bail.

Brophy is due back in court March 21 for a probation violating hearing, then again on March 29 for a pretrial hearing.