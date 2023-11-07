DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — The woman charged in a deadly pedestrian crash on the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth campus faced a judge on Tuesday.

Danasia Sampson, 22, of Mattapan, was arraigned on a charge of motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation.

She was ordered not to drive and is due back in court in January.

Police say 19-year-old freshman Frank Petillo Jr. was hit while crossing Ring Road on April 6. He later died at the hospital.

Sampson remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

After the incident, students called for safety improvements in that area. A protected pedestrian walkway has since been implemented.