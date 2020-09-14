Woman charged in deadly Attleboro stabbing due in court

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A Weymouth woman was arrested in Providence on Sunday in connection with a fatal stabbing in Attleboro, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Kayla Cantu, 20, was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. She waived rendition in Rhode Island and is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Attleboro District Court, the DA’s office said.

The victim, Kimberly Duphily, was found by police suffering from a stab wound at a home on Leroy Street around 4 p.m. Friday.

Duphily, 28, of Attleboro, was later pronounced dead at Sturdy Memorial Hospital.

A second victim was treated for minor injuries at the hospital and has since been released, according to the DA’s office.

The incident remains under investigation.