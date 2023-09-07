REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A 19-year-old East Providence woman is facing charges after she allegedly caused a crash that injured a motorcyclist Thursday morning.

Police said they were called to Winthrop Street (Route 44) around 6 a.m. and found a 68-year-old man, who’s also from East Providence, suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital and remains in critical condition.

The other driver is identified as Gyanna Kirwin, who was not injured in the crash. Police said it appears she rear-ended the motorcycle while they were both driving east.

Kirwin is charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and operating an uninsured and unregistered motor vehicle.

The crash is still under investigation.