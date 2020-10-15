Woman assaulted for having ‘Trump’ flags on her vehicle, Fall River police say

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Fall River police are investigating an assault and battery which they say may have been related to the victim displaying “Trump” flags on her vehicle.

According to police, the initial investigation revealed the victim was physically assaulted on Thursday, Oct. 8, in the area of South Main and Hall streets.

Police did not specify whether the flags were in support or opposition of the president.

The suspects were seen operating a gray Nissan Altima, of which police released a surveillance image.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has further information is asked to call Detective Luis Vertentes at (508) 324-2796. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at (508) 672-8477.