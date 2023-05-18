ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A 30-year-old man was injured Thursday morning when his girlfriend allegedly stabbed him in Attleboro, according to police.

Police say the man arrived at the Attleboro Police Station around 2:45 a.m. with multiple stab wounds saying his girlfriend stabbed him at his Oakdale Street home and then fled the scene.

The man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

Around 7:15 a.m., police say the suspect, a 24-year-old Rhode Island woman, turned herself in to police and was arrested.

Police say the identity of the suspect is not being released at this time due to the ongoing investigation.