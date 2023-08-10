FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Fall River police have a suspect in custody after a city business was burgled last week.

Rosa Rodriguez Cruz, 37, faces charges including breaking and entering, larceny and a firearms violation.

Rosa Rodriguez Cruz (Photos: Fall River Police Department)

Police said they were called to the O’Reilly Auto Parts on Rhode Island Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 4. The manager told police he had just arrived for work and noticed someone had ransacked the safe room and stole money from the safe.

After conducting interviews and reviewing surveillance footage, police found a suspect who was later identified as Rodriguez Cruz.

Detectives searched her home for evidence and found an unsecured and unloaded 9mm handgun and a loaded magazine, according to police. Rodriguez Cruz did not have a license to possess either, police said.