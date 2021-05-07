Woman, 83, among 2 injured in head-on Raynham crash

RAYNHAM, Mass. (WPRI) ─ An 83-year-old Taunton woman was seriously injured in a head-on crash in Raynham Friday evening.

The crash occurred around 4 p.m. near the Market Basket on Route 138.

Police believe the woman was turning left into the Market Basket parking lot when she collided head-on with another vehicle.

The woman was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The other driver, a 31-year-old Fall River woman, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Morton Hospital.

