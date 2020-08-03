Woman, 81, dies after being hit by SUV in Fall River; driver may be charged

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle in the city on Sunday.

Dolores McHenry, 81, was crossing Bedford Street in the area of Davis Street around 9:15 a.m. when she was hit, according to Fall River police.

McHenry was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries later in the day, police said.

The driver, a 19-year-old Westport man, remained at the scene and was interviewed by the responding officers. Police said he was cited for potential criminal charges which include motor vehicle homicide due to negligent operation, failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, and failure to remain hands-free while utilizing a cell phone while operating a vehicle.

A hearing will be held in the near future to determine if there’s probable cause to officially file criminal charges against the driver, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation.