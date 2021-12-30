Woman, 21, charged with DUI in fatal Middleboro crash

MIDDLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A Taunton woman is facing multiple charges following a deadly crash Tuesday night, according to Marlboro police.

Tianna Huchinson, 21, was arraigned Wednesday on charges including motor vehicle homicide, operating under the influence of liquor, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

Officers responding to a crash on Wareham Street near the South Middleboro Fire Station around 11:30 p.m. found a white 2010 Chrysler 300 and a white 2015 Hyundai Sonata damaged in the middle of the road.

First responders treated the driver of the Sonata, a 48-year-old woman, at the scene before she was transported to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead. Her name has not been released.

The driver of the Chrysler, Huchinson, was arrested at the scene without incident and was transported to the police station for booking.

A preliminary investigation determined the two cars collided head-on on the wet roadway.

Hutchinson was released on personal recognizance under several conditions: she must be confined to her home with the exception of going to work, must undergo alcohol monitoring multiple times per day, and her driver’s license has been suspended.

She is due back in court in February.