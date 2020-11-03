Woman, 20, charged with murder in deadly Attleboro stabbing

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A 20-year-old woman has been charged with murder in a deadly stabbing in Attleboro back in September, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.

Kayla Cantu, of Attleboro, who is currently being held on $25,000 cash bail has now been charged with murder in the fatal stabbing of Kimberly Duphily, 28.

Cantu was previously charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after slashing Duphily’s husband across the face with a knife.

The DA’s office said just before 4 p.m. on Sept. 11, a fight broke out at 6 Leroy Street, allegedly over stolen money and drugs, between Cantu and Duphily.

Cantu eventually ran off and encountered a police officer working detail on Bicknell Street, whom she told she had been stabbed, according to Assistant District Attorney Jason Mohan.

When first responders arrived at the apartment, they found Duphily’s husband and others rendering aid to Duphily, who had been stabbed twice. She was rushed to Sturdy Memorial Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Duphily’s husband was also rushed to the hospital.

Cantu did suffer knife wounds to her hands that required stitches, Mohan said, but he told the court that was likely due to the knife slipping in her hand.

Cantu is expected to be arraigned in court Tuesday on the murder charge.

The incident continues to remain under investigation.