With eviction moratorium set to expire, Fall River taking steps to prevent homelessness

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) ─ With the federal eviction moratorium scheduled to expire on July 31, Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan is taking steps to prevent residents from being kicked out onto the streets.

Coogan announced Thursday he’s using $1.5 million in CARES Act funding to provide rental assistance to tenants unable to pay their landlords on time.

The funding will also be used to provide rapid re-housing to anyone currently living on the streets.

Coogan said Catholic Social Services will oversee the application process and decide who qualifies.

The mayor reassured landlords that the grant money will only be used to help tenants still struggling from the financial impacts of the pandemic and the funds will be sent directly to them.

“It is our priority that the hard-working, upstanding citizens of Fall River have the support and guidance they need to navigate this difficult time, but we also want to assure that no one is improperly forced out of a home and no one is left without a place to go,” Coogan said.

If you’re a Fall River resident and struggling to pay rent, Coogan said to call 774-520-2555 to find out if you’re eligible.