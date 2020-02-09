Wind storm topples containers at Fall River State Pier

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Friday’s heavy wind gusts caused significant and costly damage at Fall River State Pier.

At least half a dozen massive shipping containers came crashing down due to the heavy wind. Some of them fell on top of parked cars and several utility poles were snapped under their weight.

Bishop Electric, who has been working to restore power at the pier and Battleship Cove in Fall River, sent several photos to Eyewitness News.

In them, crews could be seen using heavy equipment to hoist containers back into place.

There’s no word on the cost of damage at the pier.