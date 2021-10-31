Wife of Fall River Mayor in ICU after being hit by a car

FALL RIVER, Mass (WPRI) — Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan announced on social media that his wife, Judi, was sent to the ICU after being hit by a car while on her bike.

Coogan said that Judi was in Mattapoisett doing a 60-mile ride with the Narragansett Bay Wheelman when a car ran a stop sign and hit three cyclists.

According to Coogan, Judi suffered from 12 broken ribs, punctured lungs, and both her collarbones were broken.

“Judi is sorry she’s going to miss these last few days of the campaign, but that’s the least of our concern,” said Coogan.

