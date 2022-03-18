FREETOWN, Mass. (WPRI) — Families are frustrated after nearly three dozen graves were vandalized in a Freetown cemetery earlier this week.

The vandalism at White Cemetery was first discovered Tuesday night when a neighbor smelled paint fumes, according to caretaker John Ashley, who estimated that 35 headstones and memorial markers were defaced with red spray paint.

“Most seem to be painted on one side, while others have it on both sides,” he said. “I just couldn’t believe it … I’ve never seen anything like this happen.”

Several of the headstones had swastikas painted on them, while others had cryptic messages like “ha ha ha ha” and “I will be back.” One head stone even had “I’m a psycho” written over the engraving on the front.

Ashley isn’t sure what any of these messages mean, but what he does know is that the families of people buried here are extremely upset.

“They can’t imagine why someone would do something like this to somewhere that is designed to be a place of peace and eternal rest,” Ashley said. “It’s just terrible.”

Abby Michaels, who helps maintain the property, tells 12 News the cemetery is full of town history, and the defaced headstones belong to people from all walks of life.

“This is just like kicking someone when they’re down,” Michaels said. “These folks are dead. Who are you hurting? You’re hurting their families … it’s hateful. Why would you do this?”

Ashley said they immediately contacted the Freetown Police Department to report the vandalism. 12 News reached out to confirm whether they’re investigating, but have not heard back.

Upon learning about what happened, Ashely said many families have visited the cemetery to clean their loved one’s head stones.

Ashley said they’re trying to figure out the best way to remove the graffiti, adding that it’s not as simple as just wiping it off.

“The problem is we have many different types of stone,” he explained. “We’ve got granite, we’ve got slate, we’ve got marble … So we’re concerned that the industrial cleaners, or even over-the-counter cleaners, will damage the stones in the process of taking the paint off.”

Families who wish to clean their loved one’s headstones are free to do so, but Ashely is asking them not to try and clean any of the other defaced graves.

“Just in case the cleaners that they use cause unintended damage,” he added.

Ashley hopes to have all of the remaining head stones completely cleaned off by next weekend.

The neighbor who first discovered the vandalism claimed she saw a group of teenage boys hanging out in the cemetery right before she smelled the paint fumes, according to Michaels.

If they’re the ones who did it, Michaels hopes they will learn their lesson.

“I’d like to see the kids who did this do community service and go clean up some other graffiti … and see the hours it can take to clean up and fix what was broken. That would be a fitting punishment, I think.”

Michaels said anyone who believes they know who’s responsible should notify the Freetown Police Department.