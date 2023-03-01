FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WPRI) — Karen Fostin will never forget the day her daughter was hit and killed by a driver soon after leaving their Fairhaven home.

Katie Brienzo, 29, was crossing Sconticut Neck Road with her boyfriend in November 2011 when she was hit and killed by an oncoming car.

“They were in the crosswalk when [the driver] just barreled right through,” Fostin recalled.

The driver kept going, but was later arrested and charged.

Fostin was reminded of the worst day of her life Tuesday night, when a woman was hit by a driver while crossing the same street.

The woman was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, according to police. The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Fostin was leaving her house that night when she noticed the road was blocked off.

It sent a chill down her spine.

“When I see this, I wonder who’s next?” she said. “It just makes me sick.”

Karen Fostin lives on Sconticut Neck Rd in Fairhaven where a woman was hit by a driver last night. The scene brought her back to 2011 when her daughter was hit and killed by driver on the same road.



"It was like déjà vu all over again."



Her message to drivers tonight on @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/1RrGdAi6fu — Amanda Pitts (@AmandaPittsTV) March 2, 2023

Fostin tells 12 News she’s terrified to go to her mailbox because she fears that she herself might get hit by a speeding driver.

“It scares the bejeebies out of me,” she said. “I don’t want to see anyone else go through what we had to go through.”

The town told Fostin it’s coming up with a plan to make the road safer for pedestrians, but she said that hasn’t happened yet.

Fostin said the proposed plan will take years to implement.

Now that another person was hit by a car just feet from where her daughter was killed more than a decade ago, Fostin has a message for drivers.

“Take your feet off the gas pedal and think before you drive,” she said.

No charges have been filed at this time.