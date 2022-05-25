FREETOWN, Mass. (WPRI) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office held its annual Teen Safety Summit on Wednesday, just one day after a shooting at a Texas elementary school left 19 children and two teachers dead.

The event included a speaking program that featured Aliyah Vazquez, a survivor of the 2018 Parkland school shooting.

Vazquez and her mother Dorothy led a workshop during the summit, and also spoke with local news outlets about the most recent school shooting tragedy. They told 12 News that a serious discussion about gun violence needs to happen before Uvalde gets forgotten.

“When are we gonna wake up? When are we gonna say, ‘Hey, we need to get these rifles off the market?'” Dorothy Vazquez asked.

Dorothy said she feels the pain of the parents in Uvalde, since she went through the same fear when a shooter entered her then-15-year-old daughter’s school in Florida. The gunman killed 17 people and wounded 17 more.

“Just a parent thinking, ‘If she doesn’t answer the phone, I lost my kid,'” Dorothy recalled.

Aliyah did answer and was safe inside her school auditorium. Now a freshman in college, she said she feels frustrated that another school is feeling the pain she felt four years ago.

“It immediately kind of puts me back to that day all over again, and I’m like, ‘Ugh, again?’ It’s like you get tired of hearing these stories every couple of months, every couple of weeks, of this shooting happened here, this shooting happened here,'” Aliyah explained.

Aliyah understands the concerns over possible new gun control legislation, but said it’s not a matter of what party line you stand behind.

“It’s really about humanity itself, and you shouldn’t have to worry about going to the store, going to school,” she said. “You shouldn’t have to worry about, ‘OK, am I gonna make it out alive going here?’ You should just be able to go and just be fine, feel safe.”

Dorothy said she feels the conversation about gun violence needs to start at home, with parents or caregivers talking to their kids.