Wheaton briefly placed on lockdown after reports of ax-wielding person

NORTON, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Wheaton College was placed on lockdown for a short period of time while police and public safety officers responded to reports of an ax-wielding individual on campus.

The college issued the lockdown around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon after learning of a person carrying an ax near Howard Street. It was lifted nearly a half-hour later.

Wheaton College campus is ALL CLEAR. Please resume normal activities. The person was located and is not a threat. This is the ALL CLEAR message. — Wheaton College (MA) (@wheaton) February 5, 2020

In an email to sent to the Wheaton community, the college said they learned the reported individual was a student who was on his way to chop up and discard unwanted furniture at his off-campus apartment across the street from main campus.

Shortly after the emergency was reported, the college said the student called Wheaton Public Safety and told them he was the person of interest.

“We would like to thank the prompt response and cooperation of our partners at the Norton Police Department and thank the campus community for their proper response to the emergency notification system,” the college said.