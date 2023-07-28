FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — It’s almost time to get in formation.

New England’s very own “Bey Hive” will swarm Gillette Stadium next week when Beyoncè brings her “Renaissance” tour to Foxboro.

This will be Queen Bey’s first solo tour in more than six years, and her first concert at Gillette since 2018. It will also be the fourth time she’s performed at the home of the New England Patriots in her career.

Beyoncè’s setlist includes 40 songs from her seven albums, including smash hits like “Crazy in Love,” “Love on Top,” “Run the World (Girls)” and “Partition.” Her setlist also includes a few surprises from her Destiny’s Child days.

If you’re heading to Foxboro on Tuesday, here’s what you need to know:

Skip to a section: Parking | MBTA service | What can I bring? | Can I use cash? | Forecast

Get there early!

Gillette Stadium is urging concertgoers to plan in advance and to allow themselves plenty of time to get to the venue.

Parking lots open at 4 p.m.

Gates open at 6 p.m.

Concert begins at 8 p.m.

Parking

Gillette Stadium offers general parking for all ticket holders at no extra charge. Tickets are required to access the parking lots, and those who don’t have tickets will be turned away.

The main parking lot is located across the street on the opposite side of Route 1. Stadium-side parking passes are available online for $50.

Rail Service

The MBTA’s special event commuter train from Boston will be taking fans to and from Foxboro Tuesday night, though tickets have already sold out.

Here’s the special event commuter train schedule for fans who bought tickets:

Depart South Station: 5:15 p.m.

Depart Back Bay: 5:20 p.m.

Depart Dedham Corporate Center: 5:40 p.m.

Arrive Foxboro: 6:15 p.m.

After the show: Special event trains will depart Foxboro 30 minutes after the concert ends.

Entrances

Fans can enter the stadium through the Bank of America, CVS Health and Ticketmaster

Gates. Those with field seats should enter via the Enel Plaza only.

Club and suite ticketholders should enter via the E1, E2, W1, W2, W3 or W4 entrances.

ADA entry and elevator accommodations are available through the Ticketmaster Gate on the east and Bank of America Gate on the west.

Security

Gillette Stadium has a clear bag policy in effect, meaning fans can only bring one of the following:

One-gallon clear, plastic freezer bag (Does not exceed 11 x 11 inches)

Bag that is clear plastic, vinyl or PVC (Does not exceed 12 x 12 x 6 inches)

Small wristlet or wallet without a handle or strap (Does not exceed 6.5 x 4.5 inches)

The only exception is for medically necessary items that will be screened prior to entry. To request a medical exception, email teamops@gillettestadium.com at least two days prior to the concert.

Signs are allowed, though they can’t be larger than 11 x 17 inches and must be deemed appropriate.

The following items will not be allowed inside of Gillette Stadium:

GoPro and video cameras

Tripods and monopods

Drones

Professional cameras with detachable lenses

Portable folding and/or standalone chairs

Seat cushions with pockets or zippers

Strollers or baby seats

Coolers or containers, including cans, bottles and kegs

Outside food and beverage

Illegal drugs and substances

Umbrellas

Weapons of any kind

Clothing or signs with wires, batteries or electronic components

Selfie sticks of any kind

Noisemakers of any kind

Balloons

Beach balls

Fireworks and other pyrotechnics

Laser pointers

Hover boards

Any other items deemed dangerous and/or inappropriate by stadium management

All acceptable items will be checked by security prior to admission to ensure that they are what they appear to be.

Tickets

It’s not too late to score a ticket! There are still plenty of floor and stadium seats available for Tuesday’s concert.

Tickets are electronic and only accessible via a mobile device. It is recommended that fans add their tickets to a digital wallet, such as Apple Wallet or Google Pay, prior to arriving at the venue for easy access.

Skip the ATM

Gillette Stadium is completely cashless, meaning all transactions must be made with a credit or debit card.

Fans who brought cash will be able to grab Visa prepaid cards from one of eight cash-to-card kiosks located throughout the stadium.

Here’s what you need to know if you use a cash-to-card kiosk:

Cards don’t cost extra

There are no fees to use the card

Cards can be used anywhere, including outside of the stadium

Cards are one-time use only and can’t be reloaded

Rideshare and Taxi Locations

Gillette Stadium has a designated rideshare drop off and pick up location in Lot 15 adjacent to Bass Pro Shops.

There’s a designated taxi stand location in Lot 6A on the east side of the stadium. Taxis will

be available at this location following the conclusion of the concert on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Gillette Stadium recommends that guests schedule their rides to and from in advance, or have a secondary plan for a safe ride home.

Weather

Gillette Stadium is an open-air venue meaning all concerts are rain or shine. Right now, it appears the skies will be clear Tuesday night, with a high of 78 degrees.